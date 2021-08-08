Top
Maharashtra: One killed in factory wall collapse in Palghar

A worker was killed after the wall of a factory collapsed following a boiler blast in an adjoining unit here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday

PALGHAR: A worker was killed after the wall of a factory collapsed following a boiler blast in an adjoining unit here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Waliv area of Palghar on Saturday, an official at the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police control room said.

The powerful explosion in a boiler at an engineering unit rocked the area and caused the wall of an adjoining factory to crash, he said.

A worker, identified as Mehmood Mohammad Khan (18), died on the spot, he said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work.

The body was sent for postmortem, the police said.

The Waliv police have registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 304A (causing death by negligence), they added.


X