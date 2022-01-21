Maharashtra schools to reopen from Jan 24

Mumbai: For the fourth time in two years of the Covid pandemic, all schools in Maharashtra are set to reopen for physical classes from January 24, just two days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said here on Thursday.

The classes were suspended in December 2021 - barring the crucial Class X and Class XII for board exams students - after the third wave of Covid-19 complicated by Omicron gripped the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today gave the green signal for the proposal to reopen the schools from next Monday with full Covid protocols and SOPs, said School Education Minister Prof. Varsha Gaikwad.

"Schools located in areas where Coronavirus cases are fewer can restart physical classes for pre-primary and Std 1-12. We are committed to the safe resumption of schools in the state," said Prof. Gaikwad.