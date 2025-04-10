Mahavir epitomised striving, transcendence, says Sadhguru on 24th Tirthankara’s Jayanti

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has paid rich tributes to Lord Mahavir on the occasion of his Jayanti, describing him as a timeless symbol of inner striving and spiritual transcendence.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, Sadhguru hailed the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism as a figure who recognised the deeper essence of life at an early age.

“Mahavir – a Prince who realised early that it is not conquest but compassion that makes life an inclusive process. An embodiment of striving and transcendence who continues to be greatly revered more than two millennia after his time,” the founder of the Isha Foundation wrote in the post, adding the hashtag #MahavirJayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important festivals in Jainism, commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, who is believed to have been born in 599 BC.

He is revered for his teachings on non-violence (ahimsa), truth (satya), celibacy (brahmacharya), non-possessiveness (aparigraha), and non-stealing (asteya), which continue to guide followers even today.

Lord Mahavir’s life has inspired millions, not only within the Jain community but also among spiritual seekers across other sections of society. His emphasis on inner discipline, renunciation, and the pursuit of liberation through self-realisation remains central to Jain philosophy.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the people of the Jain community. The embodiment of non-violence and peace, Lord Mahavir showed humanity the path of truth, and renunciation."

"Let us all take a pledge to work for the welfare of the entire world by following the path shown by him," she added.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi said, "We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised non-violence, truth, and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being."

On Wednesday, PM Modi participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan and chanted the ‘Navkar Mahamantra‘ with people from more than 108 countries.