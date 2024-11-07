‘Mahayagya’ at Kalki Dham: PM Modi extends greetings, says nation moving ahead with ‘vikas and virasat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the saints and seers participating in the ‘mahayagya’ being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, as part of the four-day Shri Kalki Mahotsav and said that he was looking forward to it.

PM Modi stated that India was treading fast on the growth path while keeping itself grounded and rooted in its rich cultural legacy and added that ‘Vikas and Virasat’ remain the cornerstone of country’s vision even as it marches towards achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal by 2047.

In a letter to Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Shri Kalki Dham, PM Modi said that the Indian cultural and civilisation legacy is in its prime shape today and also hoped that the upcoming Kalki Dham will emerge as country’s one of the most devout spiritual centres in times to come.

“Ayodhya saw return of Lord Ram after years of waiting, Kashi Vishwanath Dham has undergone transformation, Somnath and Kedarnath routes have been revamped while Mahakaal corridor is drawing hordes of pilgrims,” PM Modi said in the letter while recalling his unveiling of the Kalki Dham in February this year.

In the ‘mahayagya’ beginning today, several famous personalities from different walks of life are expected to participate.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Shri Kalki Dham, speaking about immense enthusiasm among Kalki devotees, said that a special ritual of 'Shiladaan Mahayagya' will be performed for the construction of Shri Kalki Dham, which will see devotees worshipping a rock in their name or that of their ancestors with proper rituals.

The four-day religious event will conclude on November 11.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham. It is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, helmed by temple chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam.