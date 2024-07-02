Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced two-day holiday for the upcoming Rath Yatra on July 7 and 8, marking a special occasion after 53 years.



The Chief Minister made the announcement while chairing a high-level final coordination meeting to review preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri. This rare two-day festival was last observed in 1971. "As the Rath Yatra will span two days, I direct the officers concerned to declare public holidays on these days," Majhi said. He urged all officials to ensure the festival's smooth execution to uphold the pride of Puri and Odisha.

The Chief Minister said President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to participate in the Rath Yatra celebrations. She is likely to arrive in Puri on July 6 evening and participate in the festival and chariot pulling on July 7.