Majhi explores tieup in petrochem sector

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday met Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in the island country, and explored collaborations in various sectors, including petrochemicals, infrastructure and logistics, officials said.

Majhi, who kicked off his four-day visit to Singapore on Sunday, apprised Yong, who is also the Minister of Trade and Commerce, about the rich maritime history of Odisha. He extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office to explore opportunities in Odisha, and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

Majhi expressed the need for more partnerships in the field of urban mobility, green shipping corridor and chemicals and petrochemicals complex, the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The Chief Minister and Industries Minister Sampad Swain also invited Yong to visit the State during the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ to be held in January next year.

By leveraging insights from Singapore’s petrochemicals ecosystem, Odisha aims to further enhance its Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, Majhi said.

“As the Chief Minister of Odisha, witnessing the world class infrastructure at Jurong Petrochemicals Complex is truly inspiring. Odisha, strategically located on India’s eastern seaboard, is rapidly emerging as a premier investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region, especially in petrochemicals,” he said.

“Odisha’s focus on industrial growth is complemented by our commitment to skill development.

We are dedicated to expanding this partnership, enhancing training programmes and ensuring our youth are equipped with the skills necessary to meet the demands of a global workforce,” said Swain.