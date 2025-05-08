Majhi urges Mamata to refrain from referring Digha temple as ‘Jagannath dham’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concern over the naming of the recently inaugurated Jagannath temple at seaside town of Digha in the neighbouring State as ‘Jagannath dham’. He requested the West Bengal government to refrain from referring Digha Jagannath temple as Jagannath dham.

“The Odisha government expresses its deep concern over naming of the recently established Jagannath temple at Digha, West Bengal, as “Jagannath dham,” wrote Majhi. He also said that it is well-known that Shree Jagannath dham in Puri is one of the sacred ‘Char Dhams’ of Hinduism and it holds unparalleled religious, spiritual, and cultural significance, not just for the people of Odisha, but for millions of devotees across India and the world.

“The name Jagannath dham holds a unique and sacrosanct identity linked to Puri, and its usage in reference to any other temple or location hurts sentiment and emotion of millions of pilgrims, devotees, and the general public, besides diluting the distinct heritage of Shree Jagannath dham, Puri,” the Odisha Chief Minister noted.

While appreciating the devotion towards Lord Jagannath across regions in the country and outside, Majhi, however, asserted that the use of the term “Jagannath dham” in official and promotional contexts for the Digha temple is likely to cause confusion among devotees, dilute the historical identity of Puri as the original and revered abode of the Lord, and hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha.

“In view of this, I request the West Bengal government to reconsider the usage of the name “Jagannath dham” in relation to the Jagannath temple recently established at Digha and refrain from using the term “Jagannath dham” in its official naming, communication, and promotional materials. I sincerely hope that the West Bengal government will uphold the spirit of inter-State respect and cultural sensitivity in this matter and take necessary steps to address our concerns,” urged Majhi.

Earlier, the King of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, the “Adya-sevak” or First Servitor of Lord Jagannath, on Monday, asserted that as per the sacred scriptures like Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, etc, it is only Puri which can be called as “Shree Jagannatha dham” and not any other place or temple because it is Puri, which is the eternal Holy Abode of the Supreme Lord -- Shree Purushottama-Jagannatha.

Majhi urged the Digha Jagannath temple authorities to desist from referring to the Digha temple as ‘Jagannath dham’ and honour the age-old traditions and heritage of Moola-peetha Shreemandira at Puri.