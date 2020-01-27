Major Events for the day, January 27, 2020, across the country

After celebrating R-Day with enthusiasm on Sunday, the big Monday has come and important events lined up for the day with assembly sessions in Andhra Pradesh and counting of votes in Karimnagar corporation. Apart from the above-mentioned events, here are the few other events lined up.

Today in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of assembly sessions, the cabinet will meet at 9.30 to decide on the repeal of the legislative council. The cabinet will also discuss on Bogapuram Port and Machilipatnam Airport.

TDP to keep away from assembly proceedings to be convened at 11 am today.

Today in Telangana

The counting of votes of Karimnagar Corporation election begins at 7 am.

Nalgonda High Court to issue a verdict on Hajipur murder and Adilabad special court to issue a final judgement in Samatha rape and murder case as well.

The election of the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman will take place at noon today.

Today in National

New Delhi: Parliamentary Strategy Committee to meet at Sonia Gandhi's Residence