Major Railway development for Punjab: New rail line and Vande Bharat Express

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi another major railway milestone has been achieved for Punjab. The long-awaited rail link in Punjab, Rajpura-Mohali new line has been sanctioned.

Union Minister of Railways Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Sh. Ravneet Singh Bittu made this announcement today. It fulfils more than 50-year old demand of the people of Punjab.

This 18 km railway line will cost Rs 443 crores and will directly connect the Malwa region with the state capital Chandigarh.

Key benefits of the New Line

Direct Connectivity: Earlier, trains from Ludhiana had to go through Ambala to reach Chandigarh, adding extra distance and time. Now there will be a direct connection between Rajpura and Mohali, reducing travel distance by approximately 66 km.

All 13 districts of the Malwa region will now be well-connected with Chandigarh. It will ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link.

Among all the available options, this route was chosen because it requires the least agricultural land acquisition, ensuring minimal impact on farming activities.

Economic Impact

The project will boost industries including textiles, manufacturing, and agriculture. It will create a comprehensive network connecting Punjab's agricultural heartland with major commercial centers and ports, facilitating:

Faster movement of agricultural produce

Reduced transportation costs for industries eg. Rajpura Thermal Power Plant

Better connectivity for pilgrims visiting religious sites and enhanced tourism potential

Connectivity to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Shrine of Shaikh Ahmad al-Faruqi al-Sirhindi, Haveli Todar Mal, Sanghol Museum etc.

New Vande Bharat Express Service

A new Vande Bharat Express has been proposed connecting:

Route : Firozpur Cantt.→ Bhatinda → Patiala → Delhi

: Firozpur Cantt.→ Bhatinda → Patiala → Delhi Service : 6 days a week (except Wednesday)

: 6 days a week (except Wednesday) Journey Time : 6 hours 40 minutes covering 486 km

: 6 hours 40 minutes covering 486 km Frequency: Daily service connecting the border district to the national capital

Record Railway Investment in Punjab

2009-14 average: Rs 225 crores annually

2025-26: Rs 5,421 crores annually

Increase of 24 times higher than the previous government

Major Achievements Since 2014:

382 km of new tracks constructed

1,634 km electrified - Punjab is now 100% electrified

409 rail flyovers and under-bridges built

Current Projects:

Railway project of Rs 25,000 crores being executed in Punjab

9 new track projects covering 714 km worth Rs 21,926 crores

30 Amrit stations are being developed at Rs 1,122 crores

88 ROB/RUBs (flyovers/underpasses) worth Rs 1,238 crores

Firozpur-Patti rail line will provide crucial connectivity between border districts and Gujarat ports. This service will create an economic corridor connecting Punjab's border districts (Amritsar, Taran Taran, Firozpur).

These will be connected with major cities and eventually to Gujarat ports, significantly reducing logistics costs.

Festival Season: Record train services

For the upcoming Chhath and Diwali season, Indian Railways has announced record arrangements:

Special Train Services:

Last year : 7,724 special trains

: 7,724 special trains This year target : 12,000 special trains

: 12,000 special trains Already notified : Over 10,000 trips

: Over 10,000 trips Unreserved trains : 150 trains ready for rapid deployment

: 150 trains ready for rapid deployment Additional: 50 more trains to be notified soon

The maximum passenger movement typically occurs between October 15 and November 15, and railways is fully prepared to handle the rush.

Significant service quality improvement

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today that railway operations have shown significant improvement, with above 90% punctuality achieved in 29 out of 70 railway divisions across the country. Some divisions have been performing with a punctuality rate of over 98%.

This has been possible because of better infrastructure, planning & smoother operations across the railway network.