Live
- South Korea's ex-President Yoon to attend court hearing on Friday over martial law
- Ananya, Janhvi, Sonam, Parineeti and others shower love on soon-to-be parents. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
- Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 iPhone 16 Deals Cancelled – Buyers Angry
- UP Yoddhas Defeat Tamil Thalaivas 39-22 in PKL Season 12
- Gujarat: State-level grievance redressal event to be held on Sep 25 under CM Patel's leadership
- Isha Koppikar shares nine ways she hopes to make a difference for women this Navratri
- This govt knows how to implement, not just plan: Rohan Gupta on 'GST Bachat Utsav'
- MP to add another 1320 MW of power in two existing power plants
- Shreyas Iyer Steps Down as India A Captain Before Second Match Against Australia A
- Mandhana continues to be on top; Brits gain big in women’s ODI rankings
Major Railway development for Punjab: New rail line and Vande Bharat Express
12,000 special trains to run during the Chhath & Diwali; up from 7500 last year
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi another major railway milestone has been achieved for Punjab. The long-awaited rail link in Punjab, Rajpura-Mohali new line has been sanctioned.
Union Minister of Railways Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Sh. Ravneet Singh Bittu made this announcement today. It fulfils more than 50-year old demand of the people of Punjab.
This 18 km railway line will cost Rs 443 crores and will directly connect the Malwa region with the state capital Chandigarh.
Key benefits of the New Line
Direct Connectivity: Earlier, trains from Ludhiana had to go through Ambala to reach Chandigarh, adding extra distance and time. Now there will be a direct connection between Rajpura and Mohali, reducing travel distance by approximately 66 km.
All 13 districts of the Malwa region will now be well-connected with Chandigarh. It will ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link.
Among all the available options, this route was chosen because it requires the least agricultural land acquisition, ensuring minimal impact on farming activities.
Economic Impact
The project will boost industries including textiles, manufacturing, and agriculture. It will create a comprehensive network connecting Punjab's agricultural heartland with major commercial centers and ports, facilitating:
- Faster movement of agricultural produce
- Reduced transportation costs for industries eg. Rajpura Thermal Power Plant
- Better connectivity for pilgrims visiting religious sites and enhanced tourism potential
- Connectivity to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Shrine of Shaikh Ahmad al-Faruqi al-Sirhindi, Haveli Todar Mal, Sanghol Museum etc.
New Vande Bharat Express Service
A new Vande Bharat Express has been proposed connecting:
- Route: Firozpur Cantt.→ Bhatinda → Patiala → Delhi
- Service: 6 days a week (except Wednesday)
- Journey Time: 6 hours 40 minutes covering 486 km
- Frequency: Daily service connecting the border district to the national capital
Record Railway Investment in Punjab
- 2009-14 average: Rs 225 crores annually
- 2025-26: Rs 5,421 crores annually
- Increase of 24 times higher than the previous government
Major Achievements Since 2014:
- 382 km of new tracks constructed
- 1,634 km electrified - Punjab is now 100% electrified
- 409 rail flyovers and under-bridges built
Current Projects:
- Railway project of Rs 25,000 crores being executed in Punjab
- 9 new track projects covering 714 km worth Rs 21,926 crores
- 30 Amrit stations are being developed at Rs 1,122 crores
- 88 ROB/RUBs (flyovers/underpasses) worth Rs 1,238 crores
Firozpur-Patti rail line will provide crucial connectivity between border districts and Gujarat ports. This service will create an economic corridor connecting Punjab's border districts (Amritsar, Taran Taran, Firozpur).
These will be connected with major cities and eventually to Gujarat ports, significantly reducing logistics costs.
Festival Season: Record train services
For the upcoming Chhath and Diwali season, Indian Railways has announced record arrangements:
Special Train Services:
- Last year: 7,724 special trains
- This year target: 12,000 special trains
- Already notified: Over 10,000 trips
- Unreserved trains: 150 trains ready for rapid deployment
- Additional: 50 more trains to be notified soon
The maximum passenger movement typically occurs between October 15 and November 15, and railways is fully prepared to handle the rush.
Significant service quality improvement
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today that railway operations have shown significant improvement, with above 90% punctuality achieved in 29 out of 70 railway divisions across the country. Some divisions have been performing with a punctuality rate of over 98%.
This has been possible because of better infrastructure, planning & smoother operations across the railway network.