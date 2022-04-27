Make-in-India can't coexist with 'Hate-in-India': Rahul to PM

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that unemployment, inflation, business closures are breaking the backbone of the country's economy and this critical situation is the handiwork of the "arrogant and incompetent" Narendra Modi government.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said Make-in-India cannot coexist with "Hate-in-India".

Gandhi highlighted the shortage of coal due to which many states are reeling under long power cuts in the country.

Talking about rising unemployment in the country, he urged the prime minister to focus on the "devastating unemployment crisis" instead.