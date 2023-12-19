Male nurse stabbed to death in Delhi, police launch probe

New Delhi: A 37-year-old male nurse was found dead in a pool of blood outside the toilet in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, a police officer said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ramji Lal Kumawat, a resident of staff quarters at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Delhi.

According to police, information regarding the killing was received at 6:52 am on Tuesday from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, after which a police team was dispatched to New Usmanpur area.

“His wife Sudha Kumawat told police that she and Ramji Lal had been married for 12 years. They have two children, both boys aged 11 and 8. They hail from Seekar in Rajasthan,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“While Ramji Lal worked as a nurse in Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Sudha works as a guest teacher in Government School, Seelampur since 2016,” said the DCP.

According to Sudha, on Tuesday they had reached their home at 12:30 am after attending a wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The children went off to sleep in one bedroom, while the husband and wife chatted with each other for about an hour, before going off to sleep in another room.

“She got up at 6:05 am on Tuesday and found Ramji Lal lying outside the toilet in a pool of blood. A knife was lying next to him. Ramji Lal was brought to the Hospital Emergency, where the doctor declared him brought dead,” said the DCP.

“A deep incised wound size 12 cm X 7 cm, was found on the right side of the neck. A case of murder has been registered,” the DCP added.