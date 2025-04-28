Malhotra condemns cowardly attack on innocents

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Kuarmunda, a small town in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, observed a 12-hour bandh on Saturday in protest against the Pahalgam attack. As a mark of protest against the April 22 bloodbath, residents voluntarily shut down shops and business establishments in a show of solidarity with the nation. They also demanded the construction of a martyrs’ memorial to honour the 26 victims.

“We condemn the killing on the basis of religion. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi take the strongest action against the culprits,” one of the protestors said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, during his visit to the city said, “I want to assure the country that a befitting reply would be given under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.” He condemned the incident, calling it “a cowardly attack on the country’s innocent people.” Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan echoed similar sentiments, assuring that the Centre would take stringent action against the culprits.

He also said that the Odisha government had initiated steps to deport Pakistani nationals from the State. The BJP supporters also held a procession in Rourkela protesting the terror attack. “We have submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the local administration condemning the incident at Pahalgam,” Raghunathpali MLA Durga Charan Tanti said. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has beefed up security at Sri Jagannath temple in Puri following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The State government has deployed one commandant, two deputy commandants and three assistant commandants to ensure security of the shrine, considered one of the four sacred ‘dhams.’

An order from the Additional DGP directed the officers concerned to report on April 28. The officers will be on deputation for three years, Puri SP Vinit Agarwal told reporters on Saturday. In addition to the commandants, eight inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors and 24 assistant sub-inspectors will be posted to strengthen security, maintain law and order and streamline queue system for devotees during ‘darshan,’ Agarwal said. They will also guard the Parikrama corridor, as well as the Gundicha and Mausima temples, he said.

Police officers with experience in terrorist operations will be posted on deputation from the armed police battalion, Agarwal said. Although the State had initially resolved to post 1,083 police personnel for Sri Jagannath temple, the number is likely to increase to 1,200, he said. The recruitment process for personnel for this special battalion has already been initiated, the SP said.