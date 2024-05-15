Parties pore over voting pattern

Hyderabad: Who voted for whom? What was the mood of the women voters, which side did the minorities lean, which party has greater advantage, the Congress or the BJP or the BRS, will any of the parties get double digit seats? These are the questions that are now troubling the Congress and the BJP while the BRS feels that this time too it was on a sticky wicket.

As the results would be out only after 19 days, every party is trying to assess the likely poll outcome. The top leadership of the parties is trying to assess the poll pattern and analysing how many seats they would get. They are even taking the assistance of some survey agencies for the purpose. On the other hand, the top leaders were holding tele-conferences with constituency level workers and leaders to find out their assessment of the voters’ pulse. TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with his close aides and party leaders and analysed the first round of survey reports submitted by the agencies on Tuesday. “Revanth is confident of winning at least 13 MP seats. It is estimated that their vote share had gone up by 3 to 4 percent compared to Assembly elections and people were not in a mood to believe the negative campaign of BJP and BRS.

The Congress party claims that they would win Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Zaheerabad , Chevella and Secunderabad segments. It feels the contest was tough in Karimnagar and Adilabad. BJP may have an edge there they feel.

The BJP was also upbeat after the survey reports suggested that the saffron party would win 6 to 8 MP seats and the party gave a tough fight to Congress and BRS in many segments. The “Modi factor” played a significant role in convincing the voters in support of BJP, they claim. BJP is confident that it has got good support from rural voters for the efforts they have put in. The BRS is divided in its opinion. Some feel that there was a silent vote in its favour while others feel that for the present the game is over and may not win more than a couple of seats.

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao asked his party leaders to submit a report on the voting pattern and the percentage of shift of BRS vote bank to Congress and BJP.