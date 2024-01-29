Mamata asks villagers along B'desh borders not to accept ID cards from BSF

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked residents of villages close to the India-Bangladesh borders in the state not to accept identity cards provided by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Chief Minister issued this caution during an administrative meeting in Cooch Behar, which borders Bangladesh, where she claimed that those accepting ID cards from the BSF might come under the purview of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I have got information that the BSF is trying to provide identity cards to the residents in the bordering villages. Do not accept these cards. If you accept them, you might come under the ambit of NRC. Everyone understands who is actually steering the movement against NRC,” she said.

She also said that she will instruct the Chief Secretary, District Magistrate sand District Police Superintendents to look into the matter.

While issuing the note of caution, the Chief Minister also called the killing of some Trinamool Congress workers in Cooch Behar district in central forces firing on the polling day during the Assembly elections in 2011.

“All those behind the killings have released on bail. I take strong objection to that. Murderers getting bail is a dangerous precedent. In future, anyone committing murder will easily be released on bail,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also said that the BJP is again trying to resurrect the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“How can fresh citizenship be granted to those who have already cast their votes for so many years? We have already given citizenship to those coming to West Bengal as refugees. Colonies have also been set up for them. They are entitled to the benefits of all the development schemes of the state government,” she said.