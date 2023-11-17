Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Saffronizing India, Including Cricket Team And Metro Stations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to impose a saffron hue on various institutions nationwide. During the inauguration of Jagadhatri Puja in central Kolkata, Banerjee claimed that the BJP has introduced saffron color not only to the practice jerseys of the Indian cricket team but also to the painting of Metro stations. Expressing her disapproval, she stated that the BJP is trying to paint the entire country saffron, emphasizing her pride in Indian players and expressing belief in their potential as World Cup champions.



Banerjee criticized the saffronization efforts, stating that it is unacceptable to see the cricket team practicing in saffron-colored jerseys and Metro stations being painted in the same hue. Without explicitly naming anyone, she denounced what she perceived as partisan politics and expressed concern about the attempt to turn everything saffron.

While addressing the BJP, Banerjee asserted that the country belongs to the people and not just to a particular political party. In response, the BJP criticized her allegations as a "reflection of a vindictive approach," with leader Rahul Sinha suggesting that Banerjee might question the saffron color in the national flag in the future.

Banerjee also criticized the central government for withholding funds for the state, accusing them of spending on front-page advertisements but neglecting the due funds for the state, affecting thousands of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Expressing her ongoing challenges, Banerjee mentioned her past fight with the CPI(M) and her current struggle with the ruling party in Delhi. Additionally, she discussed the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit, claiming that over 70,000 businessmen have left the country, expressing the hope that good sense prevails among BJP leaders.