Mamata Banerjee congratulates Indian medal winners in Asian Games
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday has congratulated the medal winners at the ongoing Asian Games, 2023 at Hangzhou, China.
“Historic Moments for India on the very first day of the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China with a medal tally of 5 already!” she wrote on X.
She named Mehuli Ghosh from West Bengal for her success.
“My heartfelt congratulations to Mehuli Ghosh from our Bengal, Ashi Chouksey and Ramita Jindal for securing women's team silver in the 10m Air Rifle shooting event. Congratulations also to army men Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh for winning silvers in men's lightweight double sculls event in Rowing,” she wrote.
She also extended her best wishes to Ramita Jindal for her bronze medal in women's 10m Air Rifle final and also to Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram for winning bronze in the rowing men's pair category.
“Also congratulating India's Men's Eight team in Rowing for fetching Silver medal for India. Your relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride,” her X message read