Mamata Banerjee Honors Slain Doctor On Student Wing's Foundation Day

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commemorated the foundation day of her party's student wing, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, with a solemn tribute to the trainee doctor who fell victim to a heinous rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital.



Facing intense scrutiny over her administration's response to the tragedy, Banerjee took to social media to express her condolences and demand prompt legal action. In a post written in Bengali on the platform X, she stated that "On this anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, we dedicate our thoughts to our sister whose life was brutally cut short at RG Kar Hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and call for rapid justice in her case. Our hearts ache for all women who have endured such inhumane acts. We are profoundly saddened by these events."

This gesture comes as Banerjee's government grapples with widespread criticism regarding its handling of the case, which has shocked the state and sparked debates on women's safety in medical institutions.