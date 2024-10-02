Mamata Banerjee Launches Durga Puja Season With Tirupati-Themed Pandal

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee officially kicked off the state's most significant festival, Durga Puja, by inaugurating a uniquely themed pandal in Kolkata on Tuesday. The pandal, created by Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, features a striking replica of the renowned Vishnu temple from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

This inauguration took place a day before Mahalaya, which traditionally marks the descent of Goddess Durga to Earth after her victory over the demon Mahishashur. The Sreebhumi Sporting Club, under the patronage of state minister Sujit Bose, has not only recreated the Tirupati temple's architecture but also included a statue of Lord Vishnu in their display.

Durga Puja in West Bengal is known for its creative and often elaborate pandal designs, with organizers across the state competing to create the most eye-catching and unique displays. This tradition underscores the vibrancy and cultural richness of the festival.

Chief Minister Banerjee is set to continue inaugurating more Durga Puja pandals and idols throughout Kolkata and other districts, some virtually, in the coming days. She has officially declared the commencement of the Durga Puja festivities, which will run from October 9 to October 13, concluding with the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol.

This grand opening sets the stage for a week of cultural celebrations, artistic displays, and spiritual observances across West Bengal, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and community spirit.