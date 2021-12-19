Mamata Banerjee misusing agencies to remain relevant in KMC polls: BJP

New Delhi: While the polling for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday is underway, the BJP has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) was 'misusing' every agency from the State Election Commission to police and civil administration to remain relevant in the polls.

Co-incharge West Bengal BJP, Amit Malviya said, "Widespread electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, misuse of every agency from the state election commission to police and civil administration, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC have done it all to remain relevant in KMC polls, yet they are not sure of their performance."



"This is happening in Kolkata, not some far flung district of Bengal. TMC goons threatened BJP candidate's wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her eight year old daughter. Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing," he said referring to a complaint dated December 12 of a BJP candidate.

Malviya also claimed that a day before polling the West Bengal State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectee to take armed security men inside the polling booth

"On December18, 2021, a day before KMC polls, WB State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectees to take armed security men inside the booth. No such mention in order of November 26, 2021. One wonders who are they making it convenient for? Mamata Banerjee and her nephew?," Malviya tweeted sharing a copy of both the orders.

Sharing a video where a person is reportedly seen putting paper on a CCTV camera inside a polling booth on Twitter, Malviya said, "The court ordered CCTV cameras to be put in all polling booths for the KMC election. But TMC goons have pasted stickers on them. What is the WB State Election Commission doing to stop this malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls? This is a gross violation of court order."



The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in all the 144 wards of KMC, while the BJP is contesting in 142 wards. The CPI-M is contesting in 96 wards and the Congress in 121 wards. The total number of Independent candidates is 378.