Mamata Banerjee Seeks PM's Intervention In Bengal Floods, Threatens DVC Ties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has escalated the state's flood crisis to the national level, penning a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate central assistance. In her appeal, Banerjee reiterated her intention to sever ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing the entity of releasing approximately 5 lakh cusecs of water, which she claims triggered widespread flooding in South Bengal districts.



Banerjee's letter emphasizes the severity of the situation, describing it as the most significant flooding event in the Lower Damodar region since 2009. She urges the Prime Minister to prioritize the matter, calling for the swift release of substantial central funds to undertake extensive flood management works.



The Chief Minister attributes the flooding to what she terms an "unplanned and unilateral release" of water from the Maithon and Panchet dams, both under DVC management. This accusation follows her previous day's criticism of the Jharkhand government, which led to her controversial order to seal the interstate border for three days.



However, Banerjee's actions have sparked a fierce political confrontation with the BJP. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued an ultimatum, demanding the reopening of borders by 2 PM, threatening to escalate the matter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Home Minister, and the Governor if his demand is not met.



This developing situation highlights the complex interplay between natural disasters, interstate water management, and political tensions in the region. As West Bengal grapples with the immediate challenges of flood relief and mitigation, the political repercussions of Banerjee's decisions continue to unfold, potentially impacting the state's relationships with both the central government and neighboring Jharkhand.

