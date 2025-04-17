Live
Mamata claims Murshidabad riots pre-planned
Highlights
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned", accusing a section of the BSF, central agencies under the MHA, and the BJP of orchestrating tension by allegedly facilitating outsiders and enabling cross-border influx from Bangladesh.
Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged PM Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country, and requested him to rein in Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of "harming the nation most for his own political agenda".
