Man And His Daughter Died In A Car Accident In Munnar

On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old man and his eight-month-old infant lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were travelling accidentally plummeted into a gorge near IDUKKI. According to officials, the situation of two more people is critical.



The 18-member Andra Pradesh tourist group was driving from Chinnakkanal to Munnar in three automobiles when one vehicle lost control and crashed into the canyon at Lockhart Gap near Munnar.



Noushad and a young girl named Naisa were killed, according to authorities. They believe the driver lost control of the vehicle when it crashed into the Bison Valley highway, which is about 500 feet down the Gap road, at around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Some workers from surrounding tea plantations raced to the scene and transported the injured to Munnar's Tata General Hospital. While the child died on the spot, the man died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Others with injuries have been admitted to the same hospital. The two people's health is thought to be in grave danger.In three vehicles, vacationers from Andra Pradesh set off from their hometown for Munnar, a hill area in Idukki.

According to police, the driver may have fallen asleep or lost control of the vehicle while navigating the curve on Gap Road, which caused the collision. Santhanpara and Munnar police officers arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.