Man Arrested For Attack On 2 Female Doctors In Delhi

New Delhi: Police took into custody A 42-year-old man who attacked two lady doctors outside the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday night. The two resident doctors complained that when they stepped out of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to buy vegetables, a man abused them and asked them to step aside. He kept saying that Coronavirus was being caused by them, twisted their arm and slapped them.

Delhi police swung into action and arrested the individual identified as a resident of Gautam Nagar in the national capital. Police have registered a case and are probing the involvement of others in the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and more recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had warned people of stringent action against those involved in assaults on doctors and healthcare professionals.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the national capital has risen to 669 witnessing a sudden surge after the recent Markaz incident. on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 93 cases.

20 pockets of the national capital have been identified as hotspots and sealed totally including Nizamuddin West, Dilshad Garden, Bengali Market, seen as an upmarket area, Dwaraka, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj, and Shahjahanabad Society, apart from several adjoining areas of NOIDA.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has now reached 5734 cases with 169 deaths. The Delhi government has undertaken a massive sanitisation drive and will do a random testing of 1000-1500 people per day.