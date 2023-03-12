Man arrested for threatening BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, family

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A man who had issued a death threat against BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and his family over phone was arrested on Saturday, police said. The accused has been identified as Vishal, son of Deva Singh, and police were interrogating him, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhora Kalan, Akshay Sharma, told reporters here. The caller's location was detected in Delhi and he was arrested from there by the Muzaffarnagar police, the SHO said.





The police had on Friday said that Gaurav Tikait, son of Rakesh Tikait's brother and BKU president Naresh Tikait, had filed a complaint that he had received a phone call from an unidentified person who threatened to target Rakesh Tikait and his family members with a bomb if he does not stay away from farmer agitations. The police had registered a case against the caller under sections 507 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for the offence of criminal intimidation and started an investigation.











