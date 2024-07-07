Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Theft In West Bengal

In another instance of mob violence in West Bengal, a man named Azgar Mollah was beaten to death by a group of people in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, on suspicion of theft. This incident follows the Mamata Banerjee government’s directive for the police to heighten their vigilance against mob violence, particularly after a recent attack on a couple.



Azgar Mollah, a resident of Phoolbari, was assaulted by locals early Sunday near a police station. Despite the proximity to law enforcement, it is alleged that the police did not respond promptly, leaving Mollah's body on the road for an extended period until villagers recovered it.

Residents claimed a recent surge in thefts in the area, leading them to suspect Mollah. He was tied up and beaten until he lost consciousness and later died from his injuries. "Theft has been an issue here for a long time. There is a night guard, but thefts increase as soon as they leave. Today, someone was caught, tied up, and beaten by locals. He fainted and later succumbed to his injuries,” said local resident Sheikh Rafiqul Hasan.

Mollah's relatives, arriving at the scene after the incident, were unaware of the circumstances leading to the attack.

West Bengal has seen multiple mob attacks recently, with 12 cases reported in the last week of June alone. One notable incident involved a couple being beaten by local Trinamool Congress strongman Tajmul Haque in Uttar Dinajpur. The assault was captured on video and went viral, resulting in Haque’s arrest.

Following these events, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the state police on July 2 to increase vigilance and take strict action against those involved in mob violence. The state government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families and promised home guard jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.