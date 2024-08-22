Man dies inside car of 'heart attack' on highway

Gurugram: A 68-year-old man died in his car in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday. Rajender Singh, a native of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, was alone in the car and probably died of a heart attack, they said.

The incident took place Tuesday morning when Singh was on his way to Ambala for a meeting but got stuck in a jam due to construction of a flyover near Bilaspur. "It was drizzling in the morning near Bilaspur and Rajendra Singh must have suffered a heart attack in the jam. He was found dead on the driving seat. We handed over his body to kin after the post mortem," Sub Inspector Om Prakash said.