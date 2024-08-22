Live
- Women, youth, farmers focus of BJP membership drive: Kishan Reddy
- Kejriwal will to lay stone of new academic building soon: Atishi
- 1992 Ajmer rapes: VHP demands capital punishment
- RGK Hospital incident deeply disturbed the whole country: Eatala
- Jr docs seek Kishan’s support in bringing Central Protection Act
- Wril in HC seeking direction to HYDRA not to demolish KTR's farmhouse in Janwada
- SC Women Lawyers Assn condemns crime against women
- Race for TTD chief, board member posts heats up
- We will beef up fight against CM’s cheat act, fumes KTR
- Cases of burglary surge by 23 per cent in Delhi
Man dies inside car of 'heart attack' on highway
Gurugram: A 68-year-old man died in his car in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday. Rajender Singh, a native of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, was alone in the car and probably died of a heart attack, they said.
The incident took place Tuesday morning when Singh was on his way to Ambala for a meeting but got stuck in a jam due to construction of a flyover near Bilaspur. "It was drizzling in the morning near Bilaspur and Rajendra Singh must have suffered a heart attack in the jam. He was found dead on the driving seat. We handed over his body to kin after the post mortem," Sub Inspector Om Prakash said.
