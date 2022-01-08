Man From Kerala Became The Most Prolific Organ Donor In The State

S Vinod of Kollam, 54, of Thodiyil, Kilikollur, whose daughter is a cancer sufferer, became the first person, who had donated the biggest number of organs in the state on Wednesday, reviving seven crucial people's live. The major step needs to get applauded as one life saved several other lives.

This is very first occurrence that took place in the state whose eight organs have been donated from a brain-dead person. It was also Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital's first multi-organ retrieval procedure (MCH). His family's act of kindness boosted the hopes of seven people in need of organ transplants.

MGM Hospital in Chennai; one kidney was donated to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram; both arms, including the shoulder, were donated to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Kochi; and his eyes (cornea) were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram. It also aided the Hundredth Kidney Transplantation Procedure at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, reported The News Indian Express

Vinod' brain stop working as he suffered head injuries on December 2 when his bike rear-ended a private bus at Kallumthazham, Kollam. As a result, onTuesday, he was confirmed brain dead at Thiruvananthapuram MCH. Vinod was a chef in Gulf Countries, but lost his job due to the pandemic outbreak. He lived with his wife Sujatha and daughters Geethu and Neethu. Among the two daughters, Geethu, is cancer-stricken and was receiving treatment at the MCH. However, after doctors persuaded the family members, who live in a rented property, they consented to give Vinod's organs.

Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 governs organ donation in India. Organ donation is legal for both deceased and live donors. It also recognises death as a sort of brain death. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is the governing authority for all organ procurement, allotment, and distribution activities in the country. Despite the fact that India undertaken the second highest number of transplants in the world in 2019 after the United States.

However, the World Health Organization mentioned that only 0.01 percent of people in India give their organs after death. Lack of public awareness, religious or superstitious beliefs among individuals, and harsh restrictions are some of the causes for such low performance. Furthermore, the Indian government launched the National Organ Transplant Programme in 2019 with a budget of Rs 149.5 crore (US$20 million) to promote dead organ donation.