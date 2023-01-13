Man From Kerala Dies After Consuming Liquor From Abandoned Bottle

A 40-year-old man died on Thursday after ingesting alcohol from a bottle he discovered by the side of the road in Adimaly while receiving treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Kunjumon of Padayattil House in Adimaly is the deceased. Two of his pals who also drank the alcohol, Manoj alias Manu, 28, of Madapparambil House, Keerithode, and Anilkumar, 38, of Puthanparambil, are stated to be in critical condition.



The cops believe that the alcohol contained pesticides. Accordingto police sources, one of Manu's pals, Sudheesh, a resident of Apsarakkunnu in Adimaly, discovered the 375ml bottle of alcohol lying by the side of the road on January 8.

On the Apsara theatre road in Adimaly, he discovered the bottle close to a culvert. He immediately told his buddies Manu, Kunjumon, and Anilkumar. All but Sudheesh drank the alcohol straight off the roadside. One of them passed out shortly after drinking the alcohol, while the others felt queasy. They were initially sent to the Adimaly taluk hospital, but as their condition deteriorated, the authorities sent them to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The initial inquiry, according to Adimaly sub-inspector Judy T. P, showed that the bottle cap had a hole that could have been used to insert the pesticide. According to him, the authorities are looking into whether someone purposefully attempted to kill one of the buddies. Sudheesh is being questioned by police while being held in jail.