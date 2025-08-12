  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UPs Muzaffarnagar
x
Highlights

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The minor's...

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor's family, in their police complaint, have alleged that Naeem Ahmad (22) abducted the girl on Monday when she was alone at home. He took her to some other place where he raped her, they said.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Ahmad was arrested the same evening and a case has been registered against him under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination and a probe is underway, the police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick