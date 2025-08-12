Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor's family, in their police complaint, have alleged that Naeem Ahmad (22) abducted the girl on Monday when she was alone at home. He took her to some other place where he raped her, they said.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Ahmad was arrested the same evening and a case has been registered against him under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination and a probe is underway, the police said.