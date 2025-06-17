Man held for duping people with fake land registry offers

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man accused of cheating people by fraudulently registering land using attractive offers in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the STF, the arrested accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, a native of Ballia district. He is currently residing in the PGI police station area of Lucknow.

Upadhyay was arrested on Sunday evening following multiple complaints against him. The STF said that he, through a company named Info Vision Private Limited, lured victims with lucrative land deals and executed fraudulent land registrations. More than a dozen criminal cases have been registered against him.

During interrogation, Upadhyay reportedly told the STF that the company was originally established by his elder brother Vinod Kumar Upadhyay and their father. He himself was an authorised representative of the firm and actively involved in buying and selling plots.

The trio allegedly targeted unsuspecting individuals with attractive offers to induce them into purchasing land, and then proceeded to cheat them, according to the statement.

After the fraud came to light, the accused allegedly misled the victims with false assurances.

According to the STF, around 15 cases, including charges of fraud and criminal intimidation, have been registered against him at Mohanlalganj police station.

The accused has now been handed over to Mohanlalganj police in connection with one of the registered FIRs, and further legal proceedings are underway, the statement said.