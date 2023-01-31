Man In Kerala Rapes And Impregnates Daughter

A father who regularly raped and impregnated his young daughter was given three life sentences by a Kerala court on Monday. The court ordered that the defendant remain in prison for the remainder of his natural life after being given three life sentences for the offences under the POCSO Act.

According to special public prosecutor (SPP) A Somasundaran, judge Rajesh K of the Manjeri Fast Track Special Court found the man guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, and intimidation of the victim under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.



He said that the court also fined him 6.6 lakh rupees. The first episode of rape took place in March 2021 when no one was at home, according to the SPP, who provided facts about the case.

The then-15-year-old girl was studying because she had online classes because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the prosecution, when her father pulled her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her when no one was there. When the victim resisted, the SPP claimed that he threatened to kill her mother.

Meanwhile, the victim's pregnancy was surgically ended, and the girl, the child, and her father all had their DNA taken. According to the SPP, DNA testing showed that the girl's father was the perpetrator. He claimed that the testimony of the victim and her mother, as well as the DNA evidence, were crucial in convicting the defendants.