Man Sentenced For 40 Years In Kerala Court For Allegedly Raping His Stepdaughter

A shocking and tragic crime came into light when court in Kerala has sentenced a man to a total of 40 years in jail for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter when she was 15 years old in 2017.

Judge T. G. Varghese of the Idukki Fast Track Court sentenced the 41-year-old man on Tuesday regarding 40-year of prisonment terms under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. However, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph claimed that because the various prison sentences must be completed concurrently. As a result, the accused will only be required to serve 10 years in prison.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant even coerced the stepdaughter into having an abortion, and the victim and her mother became combative in the middle of the trial. He added that the accused was found guilty based on objective and circumstantial evidence.

The prosecutor explained the reason that why his imprisonment was reduced. He explained that the offender was only sentenced 10 years in prison for the offences of penetrative and aggravated sexual assault on his stepdaughter since they occurred in 2017, before the POCSO Act was revised. He added that these offences now have a minimum sentence of 20 years when the Act was revised in 2019.

Meanwhile, thecourt also ordered the offender to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh and ordered the district legal service authority to pay Rs. 50,000 for the victim's rehabilitation