Man shot dead in UP for blaming Tablighi Jamaat for spike in coronavirus cases

A man was shot dead in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh here on Sunday after he blamed Tablighi Jamaat for the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The man is said to have got into an altercation at the tea shop criticizing Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Markaz Bhavan in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Hundreds of people who attended the congregation tested positive for the coronavirus.

Getting into details, the duo was engaged in an argument at the tea shop over the spread of coronavirus and it was later escalated when the victim blamed the religious congregation. Fumed over it, the accused opened the fire and killed the man. His death was instantaneous.

The locals caught hold of the accused and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the area to prevent any kind of untoward incidents.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased family. The government also urged the citizens to maintain peace and not to repeat such incidents. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 227 coronavirus positive cases.