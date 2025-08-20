Live
Man sleeping in car after party at Gurugram club taken hostage
Gurugram: A man sleeping in a car near a club here was allegedly taken hostage by three youths who broke into his four-wheeler, drove him to some place before throwing him out and fled with the car, police said.
The three men, who allegedly intended to sell the car, have been arrested on robbery charges, they said on Monday.
Police have recovered the car that had been taken on rent from their possession.
According to police, a man reported the robbery on Sunday, saying it happened when he had gone out to party at a club in Sector 29, Gurugram.
After some time, he came back from the club and slept in the car while his friends were still inside the club, he said. It was around 4.30 am on Sunday while he was asleep when three youths entered the car -- one of whom sat on the front seat and two on the back seat, he said in his complaint.
“They picked me up and threw me in the back seat of the car and started driving,” he said. After this, they threw me out of the car near a wine shop on NH-48 and fled with car, he added.
Police registered an FIR based on his complaint.
A police team arrested the three youths -- Taufiq (18), a native of Jharkhand; Akash (18), a resident of Bhadas village in Nuh district; and Ayush (18), a resident of Bharan village in Rohtak district -- on Sunday night.
All were residing in rented accommodations in Indira Colony, Gurugram. Ayush and Akash were working at a salon, while Taufiq ran a pan kiosk near Indira Colony, police said.
“During police interrogation, they revealed that when they saw the complainant sleeping alone in the car,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.