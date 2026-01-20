Man stabbed, robbed in west Delhi; one held

New Delhi: A group of assailants, including a man recently released from jail on bail, allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old and robbed Rs 18,000 in west Delhi’s Naraina area, police said on Monday.

One of the accused, identified as Nikhil (23), a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested, they said.

A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received on January 17, in which the caller reported that a youth, identified as Ravi, aged around 25 years, had been attacked with a knife on his head and thigh near the railway line, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot, he said. However, the injured had already been shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital by a PCR van.

Police said Ravi works as a dispatch manager with a lubricant company in Nangloi. As per police records, the injured was previously involved in a culpable homicide case registered in 2021 at Uttam Nagar police station, police said.

After his condition stabilised, Ravi’s statement was recorded. He told police that he had gone to the residence of an acquaintance, Gurmukh, in the Jawahar Camp area to collect Rs 18,000. After receiving the money and while returning home, he was intercepted by the accused.

Ravi told the police that one of the assailants stabbed him with a knife, while others assaulted him, hit him on the head, pushed him to the ground and robbed him of the cash before fleeing the spot.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to robbery and causing grievous hurt was registered, police said.

During the investigation, Nikhil was arrested, and a portion of the robbed cash was also recovered from his possession.