Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Kerala’s Ernakulam, Sparks Local Protests

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday night in Kerala’s Knachary, located in Kuttampuzha, Ernakulam district, when a 40-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild tusker, leading to widespread protests by local residents over escalating human-animal conflicts.

The deceased, identified as Eldhose, a casual labourer and sole breadwinner for his family, was returning home around 8 PM after alighting from a bus when the elephant suddenly attacked him. Another person walking nearby managed to escape the scene unharmed.

Locals Stage Protests Over Safety Concerns

Residents discovered Eldhose’s body later and staged a protest, refusing to allow authorities to retrieve it until their demands were addressed. Locals have long expressed concerns about the increasing intrusion of wild animals into human settlements, which they say has become worse in recent years.

A police officer confirmed the incident, stating, “There is a protest by local residents. We are working to resolve the issue, and further details will be shared soon.”

Safety Issues and Rising Human-Animal Conflict

The unlit 1-km stretch to Eldhose’s home, surrounded by dense forest, is known for frequent wildlife movement, heightening safety risks for residents. Eldhose’s death has intensified calls for immediate intervention to mitigate human-animal conflicts in the area.

Larger Debate on Compensation

The incident comes at a time when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised concerns in Lok Sabha on Monday regarding compensation for victims of wildlife attacks. She questioned whether compensation for ordinary citizens and farmers impacted by such incidents would be increased.