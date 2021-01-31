Mandeep should be Release and No Journalist should be disturbed when on Duty, says IWPC and Press association

The Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Club of India and the Press Association condemns the brutal police action against freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, and Dharmender Singh (with Online News India), who were picked up by Delhi Police on January 30 evening from Singhu Border farmers protest site.

While Dharmender Singh was later released, Mandeep still remains in police custody. Mandeep Punia is a young freelance journalist who contributes to The Caravan and Junputh. The Delhi Police used brutal force while picking up Mandeep and did not share his whereabouts to other media colleague entire night.

The copy of the FIR against Mandeep was issued only this morning. Four IPC sections -- 186, 353, 332, 34 -- have been pressed against him. Mandeep has been reporting on the present farmers' agitation right from the beginning and his arrest is part of the government crackdown on journalists to prevent them from doing their job independently and freely.

The Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Association demands that Mandeep should be freed immediately and no journalist should be disturbed while carrying out their duties at any place. Such crackdowns impinge on the media's right to report freely and interferes with our right to freedom of expression, and freedom of the press as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.