Manipur CM Biren Singh quits

A day before a crucial Assembly session, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor A.K. Bhalla

In the letter to the Governor, Biren Singh said that he was "extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri".

"My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them," he said, citing these as maintaining the "territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years", cracking down "on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants" and "the fight against drugs and narco terrorism".

He also listed the "stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied" and "time bound and faster border which is underway"

Nongthombam Biren Singh, 64, took over as the 12th Chief Minister of Manipur on March 15, 2017, after leading the BJP to its first victory in the state, and retained power in the 2022 Assembly elections. However, the ethnic violence between Meitis and Kuki-Zos that broke out in May 2023 in the state, had cast a cloud over his second term.