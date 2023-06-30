Manipur CM Not to Resign

Imphal: Seeking to put all speculations of a leadership change in Manipur at rest, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday said that he would not resign at this “crucial juncture”.

“At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister”, he tweeted following day-long suspense.

Amidst around two-month long ethnic violence, since Friday morning, there was speculation and media reports that Biren Singh would resign from his post, but late Friday afternoon he was prevented from going to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Biren Singh, accompanied by several ministers and leaders, came out of his official bungalow at around 2.30 p.m. but when his cavalcade tried to move towards Raj Bhavan, thousands of people, mostly women, surrounded his car and forced him to return.

Some media even displayed Singh’s purported resignation letter addressed to the Governor.

Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister and government spokesman Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the huge crowds prevented the Chief Minister from going to the Raj Bhavan.

“Chief Minister was upset over the incidents that took place during the past few days in Manipur. Now we are discussing the next course of action,” he told the media.

Some women holding banners and placards told the media that they would not allow Singh to resign.

Local media reported that the Chief Minister was supposed to meet the Governor at 10 a.m, then the meeting was deferred to 1 p.m. and then to 3 p.m.

Raj Bhavan sources refused to say anything about the latest development or confirm about the Chief Minister’s meeting with the Governor.

Biren Singh went to Delhi on June 25 and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had also visited Manipur for four days (May 29-June1) and announced a series of measures. The measures include, constitution of a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, CBI inquiry in six cases, formation of a Joint Security Command headed by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh and a relief package for the victims and the affected families.

The latest developments in Manipur come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is touring the violence-hit state and visiting various districts and meeting the affected people.