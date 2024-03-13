Manipur CM opens state's first water park, announces to set up 9 more

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first water amusement park and announced that nine more such parks are coming up in different parts of the state in the coming months.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Thenguchingjin (Awangpotshangbam) in Imphal East district, the Chief Minister said that now people of the state will not have to go outside to enjoy the thrills of amusement parks.

He also announced that there are plans to further expand the amusement park by adding a trekking trail for children, and a toy train.

Singh said that Manipur as a state should remain as one, as he stressed the need for equality in development to encourage love among the people.

Nine more such amusement parks are coming up at Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Noney, Senapati, and Keirao, each at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, he added.

Also, according to the Chief Minister, the sites for the construction of a Unity Mall and a Convention Centre in the Keikol area have been identified.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to take proper precautions while speaking on television or other platforms so that such speeches don't provoke and offend other communities.

"People should understand that illegal immigrants are those who came after 1961, and not the entire communities, and those who were there from before are citizens of Manipur and India," he said.

Referring to the over 10-month long ethnic violence in the state, he stressed on the steps taken by the government to provide some relief to those affected by the unfortunate turn of events, as he highlighted the construction of prefabricated houses for the displaced people, the provision of compensatory packages to the affected farmers, individual financial assistance, provision of books, uniform and other stationery items for the students, etc.

Several ministers, including Govindas Konthoujam, Awangbou Newmai, Sapam Ranjan Singh, and Heikham Dingo Singh, Rajya Sabha Member Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh were present at the function, among others.