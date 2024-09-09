Live
- Left high & dry, Bachupally lake falls prey to land sharks
- Delhi govt to notify new rates, norms for buses at ISBTs
- MP Aruna: Support farmers who lost crops
- MLA assures help to flood-hit people
- Union Minister Bandi inaugurates hospital
- Incensed over HYDRA operations, dwellers threaten self-immolation
- Voluntary act by Jayabheri firm
- Farmers’ deaths not suicides, but murders by govt: Harish
- Bhatti calls for survey of rain losses, presents aid
- Naini hits back: BRS delayed Kalakshetram for commissions
Just In
Manipur CM’s SoS to Centre
Amid a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday appealed to the Centre to take steps to protect territorial integrity of the state, according to an official.
Imphal: Amid a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday appealed to the Centre to take steps to protect territorial integrity of the state, according to an official.
Singh also urged the Central government not to give in to the demand for a separate administration raised by Kuki Zo groups, said the official on condition of anonymity.
The Chief Minister made these appeals in a memorandum submitted to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya when he, along with a number of MLAs and the Assembly Speaker, called on him at Raj Bhavan and held a meeting. In the memorandum to Acharya, Singh said the Centre should ensure peace in Manipur and give adequate power to the elected state government, according to the official. Singh also called for revoking the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.