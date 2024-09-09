Manipur CM’s SoS to Centre

Imphal: Amid a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday appealed to the Centre to take steps to protect territorial integrity of the state, according to an official.

Singh also urged the Central government not to give in to the demand for a separate administration raised by Kuki Zo groups, said the official on condition of anonymity.

The Chief Minister made these appeals in a memorandum submitted to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya when he, along with a number of MLAs and the Assembly Speaker, called on him at Raj Bhavan and held a meeting. In the memorandum to Acharya, Singh said the Centre should ensure peace in Manipur and give adequate power to the elected state government, according to the official. Singh also called for revoking the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.