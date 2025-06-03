Manipur Guv, Union Home Secy review India-Myanmar border fencing; law & order situation

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and visiting Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a high-level meeting and discussed ongoing fencing work along the India-Myanmar border and the overall law and order situation in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor and the Union Home Secretary held high-level review meetings late on Monday night and the discussion focussed on key issues concerning the state, including ongoing fencing work along the 398 km India-Myanmar border with Manipur and overall law and order situation in the state.

“The review meeting deliberated the progress of the border fencing along the International Border and the law and order situation in the state. Maintenance of public order and developmental efforts were the highlights of these meetings,” the official said.

Another official said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) stepped up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district last year. The fencing work would be done phase-wise, he said.

The border fencing work was undertaken by ‘Project Sewak’ of the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) which is also looking after road construction in Nagaland and Manipur. The BRTF is a unit under the BRO.

Monday night’s meeting also discussed relief and rehabilitation efforts for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who are now sheltered in various relief camps since the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023.

The official said that during the meeting, the ongoing relief measures for IDPs in both the hills and the valley region were reviewed.

A detailed assessment was made of the current facilities being provided to IDPs, the status of rehabilitation efforts, and the long-term plan for their permanent resettlement.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to 59,415 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Joint Secretary (North East), Ministry of Home Affairs, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Security Advisor K Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Secretary to the Governor, Deputy Commissioners of various districts, and other senior administrative and security officials attended the vital meeting.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan accompanied by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka arrived in Manipur on Monday and visited two relief camps in Churachandpur district and supervised the well-being of the violence-hit displaced people.

The Home Secretary also inaugurated two creche-cum-children’s libraries for children and a women’s tailoring program, both aimed at supporting and empowering women and children residing in the relief camps.