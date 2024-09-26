Live
Just In
Manipur Officials Debunk Reports Of Militant Infiltration From Myanmar
- Senior security officials in Manipur dismiss unverified claims of 900 Kuki militants entering from Myanmar, urging public calm and assuring heightened vigilance.
Top security officials in Manipur have quashed concerns stemming from unconfirmed reports about the alleged infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar. Chief Security Advisor Kuldip Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh issued a joint statement declaring that these intelligence inputs lacked substantiation after thorough investigation.
The initial alert, originating from Thoubal district police, suggested a potential militant incursion from Myanmar into the valley on September 28. This information, also relayed to high-ranking security officials by the Chief Minister's office on September 16, had prompted increased vigilance across Manipur.
The unverified report sparked widespread unease, affecting both the valley and hill regions. Community leaders in the valley expressed concerns over their people's safety, while tribal groups in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts announced precautionary measures, including movement restrictions for September 28.
Addressing the growing apprehension, Singh and Singh reassured the public that no credible threat existed. They emphasized that security forces remain on high alert to safeguard citizens' lives and property, urging residents to disregard rumors and unverified information.
The officials reaffirmed the security forces' dedication to maintaining peace and called for calm among all communities, assuring them of their safety. They stressed the importance of relying only on verified information to prevent unnecessary panic and tension in the region.