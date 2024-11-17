Manipur on edge

Imphal/New Delhi: After a fresh cycle of violence erupted in Manipur, protestors stormed the residences of two ministers and three MLAs in Imphal on Saturday, demanding justice for three people whose bodies were found in Jiribam district.

On Monday last, 11 suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire after they allegedly attacked a police station and an adjoining CRPF camp with sophisticated weapons in Jiribam. Following this, six civilians, including children and women, went missing from the district. They were suspected to have been abducted by armed militants.

On Friday night, three bodies, suspected to be of the six missing people from Jiribam, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border.

The deceased included a woman and two children. Their bodies were found about 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam, which is close to the location where the six people went missing on Monday.

Following the mob attacks on legislators' houses, the Imphal West administration imposed prohibitory orders in the district for an indefinite period. The curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm on Saturday, an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar said.

A mob of protestors stormed Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan's residence in Lamphel Sanakeithel area, a senior officer said.

Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters: "Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public." Protesters also stormed the house of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh. Some protestors also gathered in front of the residence of BJP legislator RK Imo in Sagolband area of Imphal West district, raising slogans demanding an "appropriate response from the government". They also urged authorities to "arrest the culprits within 24 hours". Singh is the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Protesters, who had gone to meet Keishamthong constituency's independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh, targeted the office building of a local newspaper owned by him after they got to know that he was not in the state. A senior police officer said that the mob destroyed some temporary structures in front of the office building.

Amid the simmering tensions in the state, which has been affected by violence since May last year, the Union Home Ministry said Saturday that all security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take all necessary steps to restore order and peace, especially in view of the fragile security scenario in the past few days. "Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order," the ministry said on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry has urged the people to maintain peace, and to not believe in rumours. It has also requested people to cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state.

Besides this, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam on Thursday.