Manipur Police Launch Anti-Extortion Cell To Combat Rising Crime
- Manipur authorities establish a dedicated anti-extortion unit, arresting over 370 suspects and deploying CRPF forces to enhance public safety amidst ongoing unrest.
- The initiative addresses widespread concerns from civilians, educational institutions, and government employees who have reported a surge in extortion following the outbreak of violence on May 3 of the previous year.
In a robust response to escalating extortion activities in conflict-ridden Manipur, law enforcement has established a specialized anti-extortion cell. This new unit, helmed by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), incorporates all zonal Deputy Inspector Generals of Police as key members.
The initiative addresses widespread concerns from civilians, educational institutions, and government employees who have reported a surge in extortion following the outbreak of violence on May 3 of the previous year.
Inspector General of Police K Kabib revealed that law enforcement has apprehended 121 extortionists, including members of various underground organizations and criminal gangs, over the past year. Additionally, more than 250 individuals indirectly associated with extortion activities have been arrested, largely due to direct public reporting.
To bolster security for travelers and goods transporters, authorities have strategically positioned 16 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force along Manipur's national highways. Two additional companies are providing escort services for vehicles traversing these routes.
Police efforts have intensified in identified extortion hotspots throughout Imphal, with increased security measures such as frisking and checkpoints to intercept offenders.
IGP Kabib has urged public cooperation, encouraging citizens to report extortion threats to the police. He assured confidentiality in all investigations and advised against engaging in "moral policing," emphasizing the importance of reporting incidents to proper authorities for lawful action.