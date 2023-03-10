Manish Sisodia arrested again

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.



Sisodia was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail. The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22. The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

The arrest of Sisodia by the ED comes a day ahead of Delhi court's hearing on his bail application on Friday. It is being said that the ED may cross examine MLC K Kavitha along with Sisodia and Ramachandra Pillai, an alleged front man of the 'South Group.'

Interestingly, on Saturday when MLC Kavitha would be questioned by the ED, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be landing in Hyderabad. Shah would reach Hyderabad around 10 pm on March 11. It is learnt that he will hold a meeting with state leaders at the airport. According to sources. He is scheduled to attend the CISF passing-out parade on Sunday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday began the second round of questioning of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the Tihar Jail in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.