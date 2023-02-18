Mankurad mango costs Rs 6K per dozen in Goa

Panaji: Goa's Mankurad mango, awaiting for Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has arrived in the main markets of the coastal state and it is costing Rs 6,000 per dozen.

The Mankurad is one of the most sought-after mango varieties in Goa during summer and having a Mankurad tree in the yard is regarded as a matter of pride for the homeowner. For many mango farmers, Mankurad is the source of income during this season.

Speaking to IANS, Rajesh Naik, mango wholesaler from Margao in South Goa, said that as the harvest is less, the prices have gone up. "The rate is considered as per size of the mango. Presently the big size Mankurad is costing around Rs 6,000 per dozen and the smaller size goes for Rs 4800," Naik said.

He said that vendors from across the state visit the Margao market to purchase at wholesale rate and then sell in their areas.

According to him, this market opens at 3 a.m. in the morning and closes soon after the vendor leaves the place.

"Presently the harvesting of Mankurad mango is less, but by April we may get in large quantities," he said, adding that mango farmers from many areas of state come to sell their produce in Margao.

Shubhangi Gaude, a vendor from Panaji market, said that as the rate of Mankurad is costly, people are buying in lesser numbers. "They don't buy in dozens as the cost is high. Many of them buy two or four mangos. Presently supply is less hence the rate is costly," she said.

Last year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had taken a dig at the summer pride of Maharashtra, the Alphonso mango, by insisting that the Mankurad mango, a native Goan variety, tastes better than its counterpart.

"GI tagging is important when it comes to farming. We are taking efforts in that direction in Goa. The Mankurad mango is a speciality of Goa," Sawant had said.