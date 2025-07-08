Manmohan Samal Retains Leadership Of BJP's Odisha Unit For Second Consecutive Term

The Bharatiya Janata Party has confirmed Manmohan Samal's continuation as the president of its Odisha state unit, marking his second consecutive term in the leadership position. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Central election observer Sanjay Jaiswal declared Samal's reappointment in the presence of senior party leaders, confirming that he was the only candidate to submit nomination papers for the position. Given the absence of any competing nominations, Samal was elected unopposed to continue his leadership role.

This appointment represents Samal's fourth overall term as the state unit president, demonstrating the party's continued confidence in his leadership capabilities. His previous tenures spanned from November 1999 to October 2000, October 2000 to May 2004, and most recently from March 2023 to July 2025.

The 66-year-old leader, born on April 15, 1959, in Bhadrak district, brings significant experience to his renewed role. His background as a member of the Other Backward Classes community holds particular political significance, as OBC populations represent more than half of Odisha's demographic composition.

Samal's reappointment comes at a crucial time for the BJP in Odisha, where the party has been working to expand its influence in a state traditionally dominated by regional parties. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding the party's strategic direction and organizational development in the state.

The unopposed nature of his selection suggests internal party unity and satisfaction with his previous performance as state president. This continuity in leadership is expected to provide stability for the party's operations and long-term planning in Odisha.

With his extensive experience spanning multiple terms over more than two decades, Samal's leadership brings institutional knowledge and established relationships within the party structure. His reappointment signals the BJP's commitment to maintaining experienced leadership while pursuing its political objectives in the eastern state.