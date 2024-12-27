Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites: Public Viewing and Final Journey

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at AIIMS, New Delhi. His body will be kept at his residence on Motilal Nehru Road for public viewing today. The final rites will take place on Saturday morning, December 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and others have paid their respects at Dr. Singh's residence.

On Saturday, his body will be taken to the AICC headquarters at 8:00 am, where Congress leaders, workers, and supporters will have the opportunity to pay their last respects. His body will remain there for an hour, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, before being taken to the crematorium.

Dr. Singh had been dealing with age-related health issues for some time and had been receiving treatment at AIIMS. He was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS on Thursday at 8:01 pm after falling seriously ill and passed away at 9:56 pm.