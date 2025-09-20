Mann announces price cuts for Verka's milk

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a major reduction in prices of Verka's milk and products from September 22 when GST rate cuts kick in across the country.

The chief minister said Verka, a trusted brand of Milkfed, Punjab's state-backed farmers' cooperative, has made significant price reductions across its popular range of milk and milk products.

He said the revised prices will come into effect from the morning of September 22, aligning with the Government of India's GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered tariffs on essential dairy items.